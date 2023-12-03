Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath take lead in Madhya Pradesh

Congress state unit chief Kamal Nath has taken the lead against BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath remains confident about the election results. At the Pradesh Congress office, he states, “I have not seen the trends, I trust the voters of Madhya Pradesh that they will keep their own future secure…Don’t count the number of seats. We will comfortably…”

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya leads in the Indore-2 constituency.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath trails in the Chhindwara constituency against BJP’s Vivek Bunty Sahu

Total seats – 230

BJP – 37 (lead)

Congress – 29 (lead)