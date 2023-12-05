Amit Shah speaks to Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Puducherry CMs on cyclone situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry on the situation arising due to Cyclone Michaung and assured them of all necessary central help.

Shah also said adequate deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel has already been made and additional teams are ready for further assistance.

In a post on X, Shah said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his counterparts in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Rangaswamy, respectively.

“…Took stock of the measures taken to tackle the challenging weather conditions caused by the Cyclone Michaung. Assured them of all the necessary assistance from the Modi government to secure lives,” Shah said in the post.

“Adequate deployment of the NDRF has already been made and additional teams are ready for further assistance,” he further said.

Separately, the home minister also had a discussion with the Andhra Pradesh chief minister about the preparations concerning the cyclone’s potential landfall.

“Saving the lives of citizens has been our priority. The central government is braced to provide all the necessary assistance to Andhra Pradesh. NDRF is already deployed and more teams are on standby to mobilise as needed,” he said.