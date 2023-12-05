Cyclone: Chennai schools closed tomorrow

In view of the heavy rainfall and extreme weather conditions, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a school holiday tomorrow – Wednesday – in four districts – Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet.

As heavy rains continue for a week in Chennai, the residents are dealing with heavy waterlogging on the streets, with many residential areas flooded.

According to the forecast, the rainfall in different states will subside by the end of this week, with just cloudy skies and humidity expected to loom around after 8-10 December.