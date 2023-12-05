Mudichur floats under knee-deep water

Residents in Mudichur, which comes under the Tambaram Municipal Corporation, are marooned with water levels at seven feet in some places. The localities of Mudichur, Varadarajapuram, Old Perungalathur and Bharathy Nagar are known for flooding during every cyclone.

People were struck inside their houses and water could be seen hip-high. Several thousand families reside here.

Says Kannan, a resident of Mudichur, ‘We are facing a tough situation. It is the same every year. Whoever comes to power promises relief from floods. But no efforts are taken by them’.

Krishnan, who lives in Varadarajapuram for a decade says, ‘Government agencies have taken no efforts to reach us. We have no power supply, no water to drink. We cannot venture out to buy food items’