Madipakkam in a shambles after heavy rain

Waterlogging in Madipakkam, Ullagaram, Kovilambakkam, Velachery has left residents in deep-trouble. Heavy water stagnation in Meenakshi Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar First Street and Main Road in Madipakkam was also reported.

Sadhasivam Nagar, Ram Nagar in Madipakkam, which are traditionally prone to flooding, saw similar scenes this time too. Water-level rise to seven feet in these areas. At many residential apartments in Madipakkam, water has entered the ground floor. Power-supply has been cut.

Speaking to News Today, Sowmya Narayanan said, ‘Water-level slowly rose in our locality. Monday night was nightmare for us. We couldn’t sleep the whole night. We had to look to move to safer places. Many closed their houses leaving valuables and waded through water to reach safer places’.

Akilan, who lives in Kovilambakkam, says, ‘No officiala could be seen here. We were left wanting for help. Our kids are starving. It is the same case every year’.