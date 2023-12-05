Flood relief: CM Stalin seeks Rs 5000 crore aid from Centre

An interim Central assistance of Rs 5,000 crore has been sought by the Tamil Nadu government to provide relief to people and rebuild infrastructure damaged by incessant rains in Chennai and some other districts of the state.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sought Rs 5,000 crore central aid to carry out Cyclone Michaung relief and rescue works.

Life has been thrown out of gear in Chennai and its neighbouring districts as relentless rains pounded various parts leading to the death of eight people in the state capital.

Raising the issue through a zero-hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva, a leader of the DMK which rules the state, said heavy rains due to severe Cyclone Michaung have submerged Chennai and other districts.

“The state government has requested an interim relief of Rs 5,000 crore.” “I urge the Union government (that) considering the condition of Tamil Nadu and five districts, kindly release Rs 5,000 crore as initial interim relief which would help the State government in their efforts to safeguard the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.