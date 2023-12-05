Floods brings life in Velachery to standstill 

Heavy rains following cyclone Michaung across Chennai spelt more trouble for residents in Velacheri.

The neighborhood known for flooding every year after heavy downpour, saw knee-deep water on almost all roads.

Several areas including TANSI Nagar, Vijayanagar saw heavy flooding.

At several stretches in the locality, water entered several households. People had to evacuate from their homes to safer places. Many were moved to the relief camps. Also power-supply has been cut in several areas.

Sekar, residing in TANSI Nagar, says, ‘We were compelled to leave oyd homes. Even to buy essentials including milk and medicines, we have to walk through knee-deep water and braving pot-holes on road go out’.

No government help has been extended to us so far. We on our own risk move out’.

On the newly-constructed Velacheri bridge, people parked their cars on either side since water-level in the area has reached to dangerous levels.