Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles deaths in Cyclone Michaung

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. Cyclone Michaung has caused widespread damage in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises.”

After the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores. CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state. Tamil Nadu CM also inspected the cyclone affected areas on Wednesday morning.

In the late hours of Tuesday, CM Stalin posted on X and said that the entire government machinery has been working hard to remove the effects of Cyclone Michaung.