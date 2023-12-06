Ayodhya Ram Temple construction: Idol depicting Lord Ram’s child form near completion

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, Champat Rai, said on Wednesday that the idol depicting the child form of Lord Ram is 90 percent ready.

“At Ram Janambhoomi temple, a 4’3” idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram is being constructed at three locations in Ayodhya. Three artisans are building the idol on three different pieces of stone, and one of the idols will be accepted by the Lord. These idols are 90 percent ready, and the finishing work will take about a week to be done,’ said Champat Rai.

“The idol will be installed in the ‘Grabhgriha’ on the ground floor. The ground floor of the temple is almost ready. So, there will be no problem with ‘Praan-Pratishtha’ (Consecrarion ceremony),” he added. He further mentioned that at least 4000 sadhus are being invited to the ‘Praan-Pratishtha’ ceremony. The list of further invitees is also ready.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, along with religious leaders, went to invite the Prime Minister.