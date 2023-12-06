“We are together, meeting to held on Dec 16 or 18”: Sanjay on INDIA bloc

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the next meeting of the INDIA bloc can take place between December 16 and 18 and many things including the face of the alliance will be decided at that time.

“The INDIA alliance meeting was supposed to be held today but some prominent leaders were not available. There is a wedding in Mamata Banerjee’s house, MK Stalin is busy with the relief operation in his flood-hit state, Nitish Kumar is not well, and Akhilesh Yadav is not available, therefore this meeting will be held on 16th or 18th of December. The face etc. everything will be decided in the meeting. We are together and you will see its result in 2024,” Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had called a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders for today. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had informed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of his inability to make it to a meeting on Wednesday. “I will be busy here. I spoke to Kharge Ji yesterday, maybe a representative from our side will go” Hemant Soren told reporters in Ranchi.