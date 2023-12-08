NGT takes suo moto cognizance of Chennai oil spill incident

Chennai: National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Chennai bench, led by retired Madras High Court judge Pushpa Satyanarayana on Friday, has taken suo motu cognizance of the video being circulated on social media related to the massive oil spill in parts of North Chennai following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung.

The Chennai city bore the brunt of Cyclone Michaung this week. The relentless rain caused widespread flooding in Chennai and surrounding districts. Amidst this crisis, oil refineries are suspected of discharging oil and releasing toxic fumes in the Kosasthalaiyar river near Ernavoor in the northern part of the city.

This video, shared by members actor Vijay’s fans club clearly indicates the extent of the oil spill in Ernavoor and Ennore areas. The disproportionate presence of oil refineries and thermal power plants in the northern part of Chennai is a stark example of environmental injustice against the local communities.