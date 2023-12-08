Kamal for expert panels to fight natural calamities

Chennai: In the wake of heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in the state, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan has called upon the government to collaborate with experts and scholars in disaster management.

Addressing the press after the launch of his party’s flood relief initiative at Alwarpet, Kamal Haasan stressed the severity of the situation, noting that scientists predict an increased frequency of such disasters due to climate change. He urged the government to play a pivotal role in raising public awareness about disaster management, highlighting the responsibility to prepare citizens for potential challenges.

He underscored the importance of immediate relief efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods and prevent the spread of diseases. He recommended thorough disinfection of public spaces, including schools, educational institutions, and offices, to ensure the safety of the affected population.

As part of the MNM’s contribution, Haasan announced the distribution of 5000 flood relief kits in the initial phase. These kits, containing essential items such as rice, wheat, rava, tea, sugar, and salt, aim to provide immediate assistance to families affected by the floods. Haasan assured that more relief kits would be distributed to those in need, demonstrating the party’s commitment to supporting the community during this challenging period.

To facilitate communication and assistance, he disclosed the establishment of a call centre and the setup of a kitchen capable of preparing food for 5000 people. He emphasised that these facilities would operate as long as necessary, alongside plans to conduct medical camps for the affected population.

In a collaborative spirit, Hw called upon social workers and volunteers to coordinate their efforts with the government, emphasizing the importance of a unified approach in reaching out to those in need.