BJP appoints central observers for Rajasthan, C’garh, MP to pick new CMs

The BJP on Friday appointed central observers to oversee selection of chief ministers for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

After getting approval from the party’s Parliamentary Board, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey and party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed as central observers for Rajasthan.

For Madhya Pradesh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and OBC Morcha National President K. Laxman and National Secretary Asha Lakra have been appointed.