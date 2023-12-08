RBI Keeps Rate Unchanged At 6.5%

Announcing the outcome of the 6-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the central bank has decided to keep the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The 3-day MPC meet of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) began on December 6. This is the fifth consecutive time of the ongoing fiscal when RBI maintained status quo in its key interest rates.

Consequently, the Standing Deposit Facility rate remains at 6.25% and the Marginal Standing Facility rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75%

RBI had in October announced the outcome of the MPC decision, keeping the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent. Announcing the MPC’s decision Das said that the committee has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged.