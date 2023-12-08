UP: Woman raped, Face burnt with cigarettes, then killed with axe

Raped, face burnt with cigarettes and then hacked down with an axe – a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur was killed after she was entrusted with money for a job but failed to deliver on her promise, police said.

The prime accused in the rape and murder case, which took place on December 3, has been arrested.

According to the police, the woman had promised the accused, Suraj Kumar Sonkar, a job in return for money. When the woman failed to land him a job, Sonkar demanded his money be returned. However, the woman stalled, leaving Sonkar in limbo. Unable to wait any longer, Sonkar raped her, burnt her face with cigarettes and then brutally cut her down with an axe.

The woman’s body was found by the roadside in Sultanpur. There were injury marks all over her body and she was bleeding from the ears, police said.

A case was soon registered before the police tracked down and arrested Sonkar. An e-rickshaw, a mobile phone and the axe used in the gruesome crime were recovered by the police.