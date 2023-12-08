AR Rahman announces new musical endeavour

Renowned Oscar-winning singer and music composer A R Rahman has recently revealed plans for a new musical endeavor—a “song of hope” aimed at bringing solace and inspiration to a world grappling with challenges. The announcement took place during the 52nd National Day celebrations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), adding a touch of significance to the unveiling. Having dedicated three decades to scoring for films, Rahman expressed the motivation behind the project, emphasizing the need for hope in today’s world. “The idea is to create a song of hope. This is a song to honor everyone who is selflessly working. The world needs hope today. I hope the song brings peace, understanding, and joy. My prayers to all the people who need to get healed in this hospital,” shared the 56-year-old music maestro during the announcement. The upcoming composition is not a solo endeavor but a product of a collaborative effort. Rahman has joined forces with Indian entrepreneur Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil and Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings to bring this project to fruition. This collaborative spirit adds a unique dimension to the project, combining artistic creativity with entrepreneurial vision.