Yash’s next is named Toxic

Yash has finally announced the title of his next film, Toxic. It comes with the tagline – ‘A fairy tale for grown ups’. The KGF actor announced the same with an impressive title teaser. It also unveils the release date of the film, April 10, 2025. Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Yash wrote, “‘What you seek is seeking you’ – Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC.” The video shows some half-burnt playing cards falling into the dark. A catchy tune plays in the background as a glimpse of Yash is unveiled. He is seen in a cowboy look, smoking a cigar and holding unique gun. Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothon fame and is produced by KVN Productions. Yash recently changed his profile display picture on social media to ‘Loading’. Other details of the film including the names of the director, cast, and crew members have not been announced.