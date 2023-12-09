Raj Bhavan attack: NIA begins enquiry

Chennai: In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the investigation into the petrol bomb attack case at Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

The incident, which occurred on October 25, saw a petrol bomb being hurled at the Raj Bhavan’s main gate by the accused, Karuka Vinod.

NIA sleuths initiated their inquiry by inspecting the site where the attack took place. This move follows the recent takeover of the investigation by Delhi NIA officials from the Chennai police.

Chennai City Police Commissioner (CoP) Sandeep Rai Rathore, had previously instructed Deputy Commissioner of Police – Adyar to facilitate the handover of all relevant documents and materials related to the Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack to the NIA. The directive specified that NIA Inspector Sibin Rajmon would serve as the Chief Investigating Officer in the case, emphasizing the coordination between local law enforcement and the national investigative agency.

It is noteworthy that the Guindy police in the city had swiftly apprehended Karukka Vinod in connection with the incident. Following his arrest, Vinod was lodged at Puzhal Central Prison under the Goondas Act, signaling the severity with which authorities are treating the case.