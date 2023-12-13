Security breach: What happened at Parliament today?

Lok Sabha witnessed a chaotic scene on Wednesday when two men jumped into the chamber from the gallery, violating the security measures.

One of the man who leaped into the LS chamber from the gallery, was seen jumping over the benches. The House was immediately adjourned due to the disruption.

Eyewitnesses said that the intruder not only caused disturbance by shouting slogans but also bursted smoke crcakers, raising alarm. The Speaker quickly called for an adjournment, stressing the need to deal with this security lapse.

Delhi Police’s Anti-Terror Unit Special Cell reached parliament to interrogate the people who created ruckus inside. The inspector of the Special Cell is present inside the Parliament with several teams, and will question the people who were taken into custody from inside. Lok Sabha MP Danish narrating the incident said, “Two people jumped from the public gallery and there was smoke. There was chaos all around. Both of them were overpowered by security officials.” “The youth I caught had his name Sagar written on his arm and he was the guest of Mysore MP Pratap Simha,” he added.

Meanwhile, Two protestors with colour smoke, have been arrested by the Local Police in front of Transport Bhawan. The man has been identified as Amol Shinde (25), a native of Maharashtra, while the woman, aged 42, has been identified as Neelam from Haryana’s Hisar.

The incident took place outside the Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan, which is a busy road. As the parliamentary authorities probe into the matter, questions about the identity and motive of the intruder remain unanswered. This rare incident has shaken the nation, calling for a review of the security arrangements within the parliamentary premises.

Reacting to the security breach, Trinamool Congress leader Kakoli Dastidar said that,”I don’t know, unknown people jumped from the gallery. More than one person. They started shouting slogans, and spraying some gas.” Congess leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury confirming the incident said two persons jumped from the public gallery into Lok Sabha chamber, were overpowered by members.

It was on December 13, 2001, that Jagdish, Matbar, Kamlesh Kumari; Nanak Chand and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Delhi Police; Om Prakash, Bijender Singh and Ghanshyam, Head Constables in Delhi Police; and Deshraj, a gardener, CPWD, gave their lives while protecting the Parliament from the terrorist attack.

The attackers belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)– two terrorist organisations based in Pakistan– who stormed the Parliament on December 13, 2001, killing five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF Constable and a gardener and escalating the tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff.

A total of five terrorists, who entered the Parliament in a car with Home Ministry and Parliament labels, were gunned down in the December 13, 2001 attack. More than 100 people, including major politicians, were inside the parliament building at the time. The gunmen used a fake identity sticker on the car they drove and thus easily breached the security deployed around the parliamentary complex.

The terrorists were armed with AK47 rifles, grenade launchers and pistols. The gunmen drove their vehicle into the car of the Indian Vice President Krishan Kant (who was in the building at the time), got out, and opened fire. The Vice President’s guards and security personnel fired back at the terrorists and then started closing the gates of the compound.

Indian security agencies and the Delhi Police officials said that the gunmen received instructions from Pakistan and the operation was carried out under the guidance of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.

Reacting to the security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a social media post that the infiltration the infiltration in the Lok Sabha is a troubling thing, especially on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. “We demand answers from the Home Ministry and there must be a thorough review of the security arrangements in the new Parliament building”, he wrote