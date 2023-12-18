Dawood Ibrahim admited to hospital

Islamabad: Dawood Ibrahim, the infamous underworld don was allegedly poisoned have shocked Pakistan.

The nationwide internet was shut down as a result of this revelation, which led to concerns about possible attempts to censor information regarding Dawood’s dire situation.

According to reports, Dawood Ibrahim, the brains behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts that claimed over 250 lives and left thousands injured, may have passed away on Sunday in a Karachi hospital from poisoning. Despite reports that he passed sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. (IST), there has been no official confirmation. The most sought terrorist in India, Dawood, is said to have lived in Pakistan for many years, an allegation Islamabad has always refuted.

The Mumbai Police is trying to get more information about Dawood from his relatives relatives, Sajid Wagle and Alishah Parkar, regarding his hospitalization.

The son of Haseena Parker, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister told the National Investigating Agency (NIA) that Dawood stays in Karachi even after being married a second time.