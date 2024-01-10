‘Hafiz Saeed in custody serving 78-year jail term’

Islamabad: The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed is in the custody of Pakistan and serving a 78-year imprisonment sentence, the United Nations said in updated information.

As a result of his conviction in seven terror financing cases, Saeed has been serving his sentence since February 12, 2020.

The Security Council Committee amended a few names in its lists of people and organisations last month that are subject to the travel ban, arms embargo, and asset freeze last month, targeting Da’esh and ISIL.

The Date on which the narrative summary about Hafiz Saeed became available on the Committee’s website was March 9, 2009, whereas it was updated on December 19, 2023.

“Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was listed on 10 December 2008 pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of resolution 1822 (2008) as being associated with Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) and Al Qaida (QDe.004) for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts of activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” both entities,” the UN stated as the reason for his listing.