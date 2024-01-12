Pongal fete: Jallikattu to begin 15 Jan in Madurai

Preparations are in full swing in Tamilnadu for the traditional bull taming sport ‘Jallikattu’.

The Jallikattu event in Madurai will be held for three days, beginning on January 15.

First-day, Jallikattu event will be held on January 15 in Avaniyapuram, followed by January 16 in Palamedu and January 17 in Alanganallur, Madurai District Collector M.S Sangeetha informed.

The Bull training is underway in Avaniyapuram in Madurai for the Jallikattu event.

This adrenaline-pumping event, deeply rooted in Tamil culture, adds a unique and thrilling dimension to the Pongal celebrations, says a bull owner Esakimuthu.

The essence of Jallikattu lies in the raw courage of participants who attempt to tame ferocious bulls. This centuries-old tradition has been passed down through generations, symbolizing bravery, strength, and the deep connection between man and animal in the agricultural landscape. The event also pays homage to the sacred bulls that play a crucial role in traditional farming practices.

The atmosphere is charged with excitement as crowds gather in anticipation of witnessing the daring feats of both bulls and participants.

However, the celebration of Jallikattu is not without controversy. In recent years, concerns regarding animal welfare and participant safety have sparked debates and led to regulatory measures.

Due to the risk of injury, both to the participants and the bull, the animal rights organisations had called for a ban to the sport. However, after long protests by the people against the ban, the Supreme Court, in May 2023, upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s law allowing the bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ in the State.

A five-judge Constitution bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar was hearing a batch of petitions challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments’ laws allowing the bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ and bullock cart races.

The Tamil Nadu government had defended the event of “Jallikattu” and told the apex court that sporting events can also be a cultural event and there is no cruelty on the bulls in “Jallikattu”.

This unique blend of tradition, bravery, and community spirit encapsulates the essence of Pongal, making it a truly unforgettable experience for both participants and spectators alike.