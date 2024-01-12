Pongal preparations drive vibrant markets across Chennai

As the Pongal festival approaches, markets across Chennai have come alive with bustling activity, witnessing a brisk sale of essential items integral to the celebratory preparations. From sugarcane to turmeric bunches, the city’s markets are abuzz with eager shoppers, creating a lively atmosphere in the lead-up to the traditional harvest festival.

Notable among the bustling markets is the Koyambedu Wholesale market, where throngs of people gather to procure a variety of items essential for Pongal festivities. The vibrancy extends to popular shopping hubs like T Nagar, Purasaiwalkkam, Tambaram, and Velacheri, where residents are enthusiastically purchasing vegetables, fruits, turmeric bunches, coconuts, flowers, banana leaves, jaggery, color powders, puja items, and other necessities for the celebrations.

While the festive spirit is evident, many visitors to these markets express concerns about the recent increase in prices of vegetables and fruits, attributing the rise to the approaching Pongal festival. Despite this, the enthusiasm for the festival seems undeterred, with shoppers keen on ensuring they have everything needed for a joyous celebration.

Temporary shops catering to Pongal essentials have also sprung up along roads in various parts of the city and residential areas. These makeshift stalls have witnessed a brisk sale throughout the day, indicating the widespread participation in the festival preparations.

Sugarcane, a quintessential symbol of Pongal, is drawing considerable attention in the markets. A pair of sugarcane is fetching prices ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 150, with traders anticipating robust sales continuing until Monday evening.

Turmeric bunches, another staple for Pongal rituals, come in varying qualities and are priced between Rs 50 and Rs 70 per pair. Coconuts, essential for various traditional dishes and rituals, are available starting from Rs 20.

Notably, earthen pot sellers have reported a surge in sales as people increasingly opt for clay pots to uphold the traditional way of celebrating Pongal. These clay pots are particularly favored for outdoor celebrations using firewood, especially in group settings at educational institutions and workplaces.

As Chennai gears up for Pongal, the markets not only reflect the economic activity but also embody the cultural significance and collective spirit associated with this cherished harvest festival. The diversity of items on sale, coupled with the festive fervor, paints a vivid picture of the city’s preparations for a memorable Pongal celebration.