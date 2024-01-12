Senthilbalaji’s bail plea dismissed again 

The principal sessions court has dismissed the third bail petition of Minister V Senthilbalaji, who is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The decision, handed down by Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, cites the absence of any significant change in circumstances since the denial of Senthilbalaji’s earlier bail plea.

The judge, in a written statement, emphasized that considering the gravity of the crime, the character of the evidence, the status of the accused, and other factors such as the likelihood of fleeing from justice and tampering with witnesses, it cannot be concluded that Senthilbalaji has satisfied the conditions outlined in Section 45 of PMLA or the triple test required under Section 439 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.P.C).

One noteworthy aspect mentioned by the judge is the continued absence and lack of cooperation from one of the accused, Ashok Kumar, who happens to be the brother of the petitioner. The judge highlighted this as a factor contributing to the decision to dismiss Senthilbalaji’s bail plea.

Senior counsel Aryama Sundaram, representing Senthilbalaji, contended that the investigation was completed, and the case was solely based on documents. He argued that there was no possibility of tampering or influencing witnesses. Additionally, Sundaram emphasized that Senthilbalaji has been in custody for the past 207 days, and prolonged incarceration could be perceived as a form of pretrial punishment.