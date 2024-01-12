TN gears up for joyous Pongal festival celebration

As Tamil Nadu eagerly awaits the arrival of the harvest festival, Pongal, the air is filled with anticipation and excitement. Pongal, a traditional Tamil festival, is celebrated to express gratitude for the bountiful harvest and is marked by several days of joyous festivities.

Preparations for Pongal begin well in advance, with households adorned in colorful decorations, and the tantalizing aroma of traditional dishes wafting through the air. The festival holds immense cultural significance, bringing families and communities together in a spirit of unity and gratitude, says Tamil scholar Amudhavannan.

Pongal is a four-day celebration, and each day holds its own unique traditions and customs. The first day, known as Bhogi Pongal, involves the ritual of discarding old belongings and welcoming the new. Homes are cleaned and decorated to symbolize a fresh start.

The second day, Thai Pongal, is the main day of the festival. It is dedicated to expressing gratitude to the Sun God for a successful harvest. Families gather to cook the traditional Pongal dish, a sweet rice pudding made with newly harvested rice, jaggery, and milk, in earthen pots. The boiling over of the Pongal dish symbolises prosperity and abundance.

Maattu Pongal, the third day, is dedicated to honoring and thanking the cattle for their role in agriculture. Cattle are bathed, adorned with colorful accessories, and worshipped as a symbol of prosperity, he adds

Kaanum Pongal, the final day of the festival, is a day of relaxation and leisure. Families often embark on outings, picnics, and visits to temples, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

In addition to these traditional rituals, various cultural events, folk performances, and traditional games are organized across the state to add to the festive fervor.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his recent address, highlighted the significance of the festival and announced various initiatives and programmes to ensure a memorable Pongal for all.

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the Pongal festivities, the spirit of unity, gratitude, and cultural richness permeates the air, promising a joyous celebration that reflects the essence of this age-old tradition.