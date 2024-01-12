TN CM dismisses health rumours

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin refuted speculations surrounding his health, asserting that he is in good condition. The denial came in response to a newspaper report that suggested otherwise.

During a World Tamil Diaspora Day 2024 program in Chennai, Stalin stated emphatically, “I am well,” countering claims made by the publication about his health. He expressed surprise at the reported lack of enthusiasm, asking, “Ennakku enna (what is wrong with me)?”

The Chief Minister highlighted his unwavering focus on the welfare of the people. He emphasized that his thoughts are always centered on the well-being of the citizens rather than his own condition. Stalin went on to reference a heartening incident involving a woman who received financial assistance, expressing her contentment with the Pongal gift hamper and various relief measures, including flood relief and benefits under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.

Stalin underscored the joy he derives from witnessing the happiness on people’s faces, noting that their well-being is his primary source of enthusiasm. Dismissing any concerns about his health, he reiterated his commitment to serving the people and ensuring their welfare.