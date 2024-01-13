Pran Prathishta at Ayodhya: Kanchi seer Vijayendra Saraswathi announces 40-day worship

Amid Opposition claims that the Shankaracharyas of four Peeths have turned down invites to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Vijayendra Saraswat Swamigal, the Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, said the Yagyashala in Kashi will hold a 40-day worship programme to mark the January 22 event in the temple town.

The worship programme will coincide with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on January 22 and will continue for 40 days.

“With the blessings of Lord Ram, the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony in Ayodhya will take place on January 22. Our Kashi-based Yagyashala will also hold a special worship over 40 days, coinciding with the grand event. The ceremony will be held under the guidance of Vedic intellectuals, including Lakshmi Kant Dixit,” the Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Mutt said.