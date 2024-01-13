Gaza death toll rises to 23,469

Gaza City, Jan 13: Amid the unabated fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the death toll in the besieged enclave increased to 23,469 on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, at least 112 Palestinians were killed in the last 24 hours, contributing to the overall death toll, while 194 people were also injured.

Of the total casualties, some 70 per cent are said to be women and children, the Ministry said in its latest situation update.

Since the war erupted in Gaza on October 7, 2023, a total of 59,604 people have been injured.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said 6,200 people among the overall injured were in urgent need to receive treatment outside Gaza.