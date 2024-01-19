AI cameras for security in Ayodhya Ram temple

As the nation eagerly awaits the momentous ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, robust security arrangements have been put in place, featuring a blend of manpower and cutting-edge technology. In a proactive move, anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to enhance security in Ayodhya. To ensure comprehensive surveillance, a network of 10,000 CCTV cameras has been strategically installed across the entire district. These high-tech cameras, equipped with AI-based technology in some instances, will provide continuous monitoring of key locations, enhancing the security apparatus for the upcoming ceremony. Prashant Kumar, Director General (DG) of Law and Order, emphasised the use of AI-based technology in CCTV cameras to maintain a strict vigil on commuters. Multilingual police personnel, adept in proper soft skills, will be deployed in plain clothes at the ceremony venue, adding an additional layer of security. With a 90-day recording capacity, the CCTV cameras are poised to capture footage from various vantage points across the city, ensuring a comprehensive record of activities during the event. Transportation logistics are also being addressed, with plans to inform the public in advance about any diversions to minimize disruptions. Drones equipped with anti-drone features will play a crucial role in monitoring the airspace during the ceremony. Praveen Kumar, IG Ayodhya Zone, highlighted the use of anti-drone solutions to keep an eye on unauthorized drones. The integration of AI in cameras further enhances the technological prowess employed in safeguarding the event. Extensive security measures have been extended to the Ayodhya railway station and its satellite railway stations. Around 200 Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, 400 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, and two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) will be deployed to ensure the safety of commuters and prevent any unt