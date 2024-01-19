Ayodhya Ram temple: What is the cost of making the mandir?

The much-anticipated ‘pran prathistha’ (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to unfold on January 22 marking a historic moment for millions of devotees. The grandeur of this sacred endeavor is reflected not only in its spiritual significance but also in the estimated cost of constructing the magnificent Ram Mandir – a staggering Rs 1,800 cr. The responsibility for the construction and design of the temple has been entrusted to Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers, with technical support from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The meticulous planning and execution of this architectural marvel have been underway, culminating in the momentous occasion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ceremony. The creation of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in February 2020 marked a pivotal step in realizing the dream of constructing the Ram Mandir. Tasked with overseeing the construction and management of the temple, the Trust has been instrumental in garnering significant donations. Since its establishment, over Rs 3,500 crore in donations have poured in, indicating the unwavering support and devotion of the people towards the construction of the temple. As the trust’s secretary, Champat Rai, revealed, a considerable sum of Rs 900 crore has been expended in the period between February 5, 2020, and March 31, 2023, for the construction of the temple. However, the trust still holds more than Rs 3,000 crore in its bank accounts, demonstrating the financial prudence exercised in managing the funds for this monumental project.