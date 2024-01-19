Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A marvel of architecture & devotion

As the much-anticipated consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir approaches, details about the temple’s unique features and architectural marvels have begun to emerge. Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Mandir is set to be an awe-inspiring testament to devotion and craftsmanship. The sprawling temple complex, spanning 380 feet in length (east-west direction) and 250 feet in width, stands tall with a towering height of 161 feet. Its structure comprises floors, each 20 feet high, adorned with an impressive arrangement of 392 pillars and 44 gates, creating a harmonious blend of grandeur and sacred geometry. One striking aspect of the Ram Mandir is its construction entirely using stones, eschewing the use of steel or iron. This decision reflects a commitment to traditional building methods and emphasises the enduring strength and resilience of the temple. The sacred bricks used in the construction bear the inscription ‘Shri Ram,’ harking back to an ancient practice during the construction of Ram Setu. This symbolic touch not only connects the modern temple to the rich historical narrative but is also believed to enhance the strength and durability of the structure. As visitors enter the temple, the ground floor unfolds the divine story of Lord Ram’s life. The first floor is a manifestation of Lord Ram’s Darbaar, crafted with Bansi Paharpur, a pink sandstone sourced from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The ground floor is supported by an array of 160 columns, while the first floor is adorned with 132 columns. The second floor stands gracefully on 74 columns, contributing to the temple’s architectural elegance. Five pedks and pavilions provide entrance and access points, adding to the overall grandeur of the complex. A centerpiece of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is the 51-inch-tall black stone idol of Ram Lalla, created by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj. This remarkable idol, representing the form of a 5-year-old boy, carries an estimated weight of 150 to 200