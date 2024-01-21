The architectural marvel of  Ayodhya Ram Temple

In the heart of Ayodhya, where history, spirituality, and craftsmanship converge, the iconic Ram Temple stands as a testament to the synergy between ancient traditions and cutting-edge scientific contributions. Led by a team of top Indian scientists and with the incorporation of technologies from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), this architectural masterpiece is poised to be a symbol of reverence and endurance.

Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla, the director of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), has played a pivotal role in the construction of the Ram Temple. His active involvement underscores the collaboration between scientific expertise and religious fervor. The marriage of tradition and innovation is evident in various aspects of the temple’s design and construction.

One notable scientific contribution is the ‘Surya Tilak’ mirror, a lens-based apparatus designed by a team of scientists from CBRI and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA). This innovative technology will be employed for the ceremonial anointment of Lord Ram on every Ram Navami day, using sunlight focused on the idol’s forehead. This blend of ancient rituals and modern optics adds a unique dimension to the temple’s religious practices.

Another remarkable feature is the use of nearly two lakh bricks inscribed with Lord Ram’s name in different languages, collected over 30 years. This reflects a dedication to preserving linguistic diversity and cultural heritage within the very fabric of the temple.

The sanctum sanctorum, the holiest space within the temple, boasts intricate decorations crafted from Makrana marble—the same stone that graces the iconic Taj Mahal. This choice not only emphasizes the temple’s aesthetic grandeur but also pays homage to India’s rich artistic history.

What sets the Ram Temple apart is the meticulous adherence to ancient architectural principles. Drawing inspiration from the Gupta Period, the temple follows the Nagara style, a tradition that eschews the use of iron or steel in construction. This departure from modern construction norms is deliberate, as iron has a lifespan of only 80-90 years. Instead, the temple is crafted from durable materials such as granite, sandstone, and marble, utilizing a lock and key mechanism. This strategic choice ensures a lifespan of up to 1,000 years, allowing the temple to stand as a timeless symbol of faith and endurance.

Notably, the construction of the Ram Temple is a profound nod to history, culture, and scientific innovation. It encapsulates the spirit of unity in diversity, blending the contributions of top scientists, ISRO technologies, and traditional craftsmanship into a harmonious architectural marvel that transcends time.