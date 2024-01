AIM refutes ASI survey report on Gyanvapi

New Delhi: The Gyanvapi mosque management committee, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), has termed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the scientific study and survey of the mosque as an attempt to “set a false narrative.”

Based on the history available with AIM, it claimed that this mosque was constructed in three phases, starting in the 15th century.

In the first detailed reaction to the ASI survey report, AIM joint secretary S. M. Yaseen said: “A detailed study of the ASI report is being done by legal experts and historians. However, after an initial study of the report, we have reached a conclusion that the facts and findings of the ASI report are not very different from the court commissioner survey conducted in May 2022. In the name of scientific study, a bid has been made to set a false narrative.”

“As per the history available with us, a rich man of Jaunpur, Sheikh Sulemani Mohaddis, had built the mosque on an open land in Gyanvapi between 804-42 Hijri (in the beginning of 15th century). After this, Mughal emperor Akbar initiated the expansion of the mosque as per the philosophy of Din-iIlahi and the ruins of the western wall are part of the same construction,” he said.

He added that Aurangzeb ensured further expansion in the 17th century. This history is sufficient to make clear that the mosque existed before Aurangzeb, and it was built and expanded in three phases, he said.

Yaseen questioned: “How can it be claimed that it was a grand Hindu temple only?” Varanasi had also been a major centre of Buddhists and after the arrival of Shankaracharya, Buddhists were compelled to migrate from here. It should also be studied whether any Buddhist monastery or temple existed here to know the real history. If the city is excavated, many facts of Buddhists and Jains could also be found.”