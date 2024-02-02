NIA raids underway in several places in TN, suspects revival of LTTE funding

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated searches at over 10 locations in Tamil Nadu, signaling concerns over the potential revival of funding for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into activities that may be linked to the resurgence of the LTTE, a group that was officially banned in India in 1992.

Sources reveal that among the premises being investigated are those belonging to office bearers of the Naam Tamilar Katchi. The searches are part of a larger effort by the NIA to uncover any connections or financial networks that might be supporting or contributing to the resurgence of the LTTE.

The LTTE, a militant organization that was active in Sri Lanka, has been designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including India.