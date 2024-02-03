Police team at Kejriwal’s residence again to serve notice

New Delhi: Drama unfolded at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here Saturday as a crime branch team arrived again to serve him a notice to join a probe over his claim the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

The team led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer said they will hand over the notice to Kejriwal only as it is on his name, while officials at the CM’s residence said they are ready to take the notice and give a receiving to the crime branch.

AAP sources claimed the police has brought the media with them to tarnish the chief minister’s image.This comes as day after a crime branch team visited the chief minister’s residence but failed to deliver the notice with sources saying officials at him home refused to take it.Last week, the AAP had alleged the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of its MLAs to quit the party while also threatening to topple the Kejriwal government.

Kejriwal had made the allegations in a post on X.At a press conference also here last week, Atishi alleged the BJP has launched “Operation Lotus 2.0” in Delhi. “They had made a similar attempt to poach AAP MLAs last year by offering them money but failed.”After the allegations were made, a delegation of the Delhi BJP led by its chief Virender Sachdeva met the city police chief on January 30, seeking a probe into the charges.

After meeting Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at the Police Headquarters here, Sachdeva said Kejriwal was asked to prove his allegations but no one from the AAP has come forward with any evidence.A crime branch team visited the residence of Delhi Minister Atishi also on Friday, but could not deliver the notice as she was not present.