Grammys 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain make it big

New York: India was in the spotlight as musicians ShankarMahadevan and Zakir Hussain’s fusion band ‘Shakti’ bagged the Grammy for ‘Best Global Music Album’ for their album “This Moment”.

“Thank you, boys. Thank you, God, family, friends, and India. India, we are proud of you…Last but not least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to,” said Shankar Mahadevan in his acceptance speech.

Zakir Hussain also won the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ Grammy for ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. Rakesh Chaurasia also took home the Grammy for Contemporary Instrumental album.

The 66th Grammy Awards came with its fair share of drama.

Killer Mike’s triumphant moment at the awards night saw him handcuffed and taken into police custody. The rapper who won three awards during the pre-show ceremony for rap music, was escorted out of the Crypto.com arena in handcuffs by a squad of police officers. The Los Angeles police offered no statement on the same. But as they say, the show must go on and it did.

The night belonged to the women, who dominated the show at one of the biggest nights in music. Taylor Swift took home the Golden Gramophone for Best Pop Vocal Album as well as Album of the Year for “Midnights”.

“I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers. For me, the award is the work,” said the singer on her record fourth album of the year win.

Kylie Minogue earned her first win in 20 years. The singer won best pop dance recording for the global smash hit “Padam Padam”. The Beatles won best music video for a new dream-like animated clip for I’m Only Sleeping. Miley Cyrus won her first ever Grammy for pop solo performance for “Flowers.” Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for “What Was I Made For”. The singer thanked Barbie director Greta Gerwig, for featuring the song in the film. “Thank You Greta for making the best movie of the year,” she said in her acceptance speech.