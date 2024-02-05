Fishermen arrest: HC’s concern over inaction

Colombo: In a significant legal development, the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, SV Gangapurwala, has expressed his concern over the government’s apparent lack of constructive steps in addressing the ongoing issue faced by Tamil fishermen.

The remarks came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Fisherman Care, a non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding the rights of fishermen.

The PIL specifically addressed the urgent matter of the safe retrieval of 31 Tamil fishermen currently detained by the Sri Lankan navy. Additionally, Fisherman Care sought judicial intervention to protect the traditional fishing rights of Tamil fishermen in the historically contested waters between India and Sri Lanka.

The first division bench, led by Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, deliberated on the case after reviewing pertinent documents. Expressing surprise and concern, the bench questioned why the government has not taken meaningful steps to address the recurring issues faced by fishermen in the region.

In response to the court’s inquiry, the counsel representing the State informed the bench that the Chief Minister has written a letter to the Prime Minister of India, urging intervention in the matter. Despite this communication, the court raised the issue of ongoing inaction and the need for more proactive measures.

The counsel for Fisherman Care proposed the establishment of a joint working committee, involving both Union and State governments, to engage in discussions aimed at resolving the issues surrounding traditional fishing rights. This suggestion emphasizes a collaborative approach to finding a sustainable solution to the longstanding problems faced by Tamil fishermen.

The bench, taking cognizance of the gravity of the matter, decided to post the case for further hearing on March 11. This delay was attributed to the Union government’s request for additional time to prepare its response.

The judicial proceedings highlight the pressing need for concrete and timely actions to address the challenges faced by Tamil fishermen, both in terms of the immediate release of those detained and the protection of their traditional fishing rights. As the legal process unfolds, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the concerns raised by the judiciary and the non-profit organization advocating for the welfare of fishermen in the region.