Rowdy murdered in Kasimedu

Chennai: In a tragic turn of events, a 28-year-old man identified as Venkatraman, known locally as a rowdy, met a gruesome end when he was hacked to death by a gang in Kasimedu on a fateful Sunday night.

Hailing from Power Kuppam, Venkatraman was reportedly in an inebriated state, aimlessly roaming the streets of his neighborhood when he became the target of the violent assault. The gang, seizing the opportunity, surrounded him and unleashed a brutal attack, catching both the victim and the unsuspecting public by surprise.

The assailants, armed with weapons, carried out the heinous act, leaving onlookers in shock. Promptly alerted, authorities were informed, leading to the swift arrival of a police team at the scene. Despite their efforts to intervene, Venkatraman succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.

The tragic incident has prompted law enforcement to register a case of murder, marking the commencement of a search for the suspects involved in this horrifying act.