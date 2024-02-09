Airbus awards contract to Indian company

Mumbai, Feb 9: Airbus has awarded a contract to an Indian company for manufacturing all the doors of its narrow body A220 family of aircraft, a significant development in expanding the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Mumbai, Feb 9: Airbus has awarded a contract to an Indian company for manufacturing all the doors of its narrow body A220 family of aircraft, a significant development in expanding the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The announcement was made at a function attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and others here on Thursday.

The financial details were not disclosed.

The contract has been awarded to Bengaluru-based Dynamatic Technologies, which already manufactures the Flap Track Beam of the Airbus A330 and A320 Family aircraft.

This is one of the single-largest export contracts for an Indian aerospace manufacturing company.

It is the second doors-contract awarded by Airbus to an Indian supplier.

In 2023, Airbus gave the contract for the manufacturing of bulk and cargo doors of the A320 family of aircraft to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

India is becoming a destination for aircraft component manufacturing activities, Scindia said.

He said it is the right time for Airbus to invest in India, the minister said, adding that the plane maker aims to increase its sourcing of aircraft components from the country to USD 1.5 billion.

Last year, it stood at USD 750 million.