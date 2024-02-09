No place for Dasun Shanaka in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sri Lanka have left out fast-bowling all-rounder and former skipper Dasun Shanaka from their 16-member ODI squad set to face Afghanistan in an upcoming series happening from February 9-14.

Apart from him, middle-order batter Nuwanidu Fernando and legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay have been left out of the ODI squad. Shanaka has been in a lean patch, seen from him making just one half-century in the format since January 2023.

Shanaka had been in Sri Lanka’s white-ball squads for the recent series at home against Zimbabwe, but was left out of the third ODI after making scores of eight and seven in the first two matches.

In his place, Chamika Karunaratne is expected to fill in the vacant fast-bowling all-rounder role in the playing eleven. Captain Kusal Mendis is joined in by Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Shevon Daniel and Janith Liyanage, who was Player of the Series against Zimbabwe.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will be leading the spin-bowling department, which also includes Akila Dananjaya and allrounders Dunith Wellalage and Sahan Arachchige. Apart from Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan are the other fast-bowlers in the team.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (captain), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Shevon Daniel, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya and Wanindu Hasaranga.