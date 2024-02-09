CSK will come in top four in IPL 2024: Gavaskar

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his unwavering confidence in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ability to once again storm into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

CSK made it to the playoffs twelve times in fourteen seasons, which solidifies their status as a consistent challenger for the IPL trophy. With five titles each, the MS Dhoni-led side share the record for most title victories in the tournament’s history with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mustafizur Rahman were CSK’s overseas picks at the mini-auction held last December and Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, and Avanish Rao Aravelly in their Indian contingent.

Gavaskar dissected CSK’s prospects for the upcoming season, highlighting their astute moves in the auction to address key areas of concern.

“If you see the purchases they did at the auction table, the aspects they had to strengthen, it seemed like they lacked a little in bowling last year and in batting also they had to strengthen the middle order slightly after Ambati Rayudu’s retirement, they have done all that. They have a good mix of youth and experience,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“So, I feel CSK will definitely come in the top four as always. You cannot say any team ‘definitely yes’ as favorites. However, the way the Chennai Super Kings have performed for so many years, they have qualified in 12 of the 16 editions. So it’s likely to happen for the 13th time,” the former India captain added.

Despite concerns over the fitness of certain key players, particularly in the seam-bowling department, Gavaskar remains bullish about CSK’s prospects, citing the depth and versatility of their squad and said that the five-time champions won’t have any seam-bowling issues.

“I feel they are covered because they have options. Shardul Thakur getting reacquired has removed the concern slightly about whether Deepak Chahar will play the entire tournament because Shardul Thakur can take his place,” said Gavaskar.