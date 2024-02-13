Burglars return director Manikandan’s National Award with apology note

Days after Tamil film director M Manikandan’s National Award medals were stolen, the burglars on Tuesday returned them with an apology note at his house in Madurai district.

Manikandan is known for having directed critically acclaimed films like Kaaka Muttai and Kadaisi Vivasayi.

On February 8, director Manikandan’s house located at Ezhil Nagar in Usilampatti in the district was burgled, and some money and jewellery stolen.

Interestingly, the thieves have now left the looted National Award medals in a carry bag along with an apology letter at the gate of his house in the wee hours of Tuesday. The apology note read, ‘Sir, forgive us. Your hard work is yours.”

As Manikandan lives in Chennai with his family, he visits his Madurai house occasionally. Meanwhile, seeing that the house was locked, the robbers broke open the door on February 8 and made away with Rs 1 lakh in cash and jewellery, and two national award medals that he bagged for his films – Kaaka Muttai, and Kadaisi Vivasayi.