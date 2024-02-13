Governor accepts resignation of jailed Minister Senthilbalaji

Chennai, Feb 13: In a significant development in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, Governor RN Ravi has approved the recommendation and accepted the resignation of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji, according to a press release from the Raj Bhavan. This decision comes after Senthilbalaji, who has been in prison since June 14 last year in connection with a money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate, tendered his resignation to Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

Senthilbalaji, a DMK MLA and Minister without portfolio, had held the position of Electricity and Prohibition Minister until his arrest last year. Despite being in custody, he continued to serve as a Minister without portfolio in the state cabinet.

The retention of Senthilbalaji in the cabinet amid his incarceration had sparked intense debate in state politics, with opposition parties calling for his dismissal. The issue took a dramatic turn when Governor R N Ravi unilaterally issued an order for Senthilbalaji’s dismissal, only to backtrack following strong objections to what was perceived as Constitutional overreach. The Madras High Court also weighed in, expressing concern over the former minister’s continued presence in the cabinet without a portfolio.