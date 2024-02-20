Will march towards Delhi on Feb 21 if…: Farmer leaders

New Delhi: Ahead of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march scheduled on Feb 21, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher targeted the Centre, saying that the government is stopping the farmers from entering Delhi and farmers should be allowed to hold their march on Wednesday.

“The intention of the govt was very clear that they would not let us enter Delhi at any cost…If you don’t want to find a solution through discussion with farmers then we should be allowed to march towards Delhi…When we moved towards Delhi, shelling happened…Bullets were also used on the tyres of the tractors…DGP Haryana has said that they are not using tear gas on farmers…We demand punishment for those using it then…Wrong statements are also being given…The situation in Haryana is like that of Kashmir. We will march towards Delhi on Feb 21.

The govt has given us a proposal so that we backtrack from our original demands. The govt will be responsible for whatever happens now,” said farmer leader Sarwan Singh. After the Centre brought a proposal to purchase crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), farmers rejected the proposal on Monday evening, saying that it had nothing for them. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that after the discussion, the forums rejected the proposal.

“After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government’s proposal. Our government imports palm oil worth Rs 1.75 crore from outside that also causes illness to general public. If this money is given to the farmers of the country to grow oil seed crops and MSP is announced, then that money can be used here. This is not on the favour of farmers. We reject it,” he said. “If the government is not giving legal guarantee of MSP, it means that the farmers of the country will continue to be looted. This is not acceptable,” he added.

After the fourth round of talks, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher asserted that the farmers will continue to move forward with the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 21 adding that the discussion will also be held on the proposal proposed by the government on MSP. Now, the farmers will continue their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march on February 21. Earlier, Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that we had a detailed discussion on our (farmers’) demands during the fourth round of talks with the government.

“The government has given us a proposal, which guarantees MSP on pulses, maize and cotton, which will be supervised and managed by two government agencies,” says SKM (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal after the conclusion of the meeting between protesting farmer unions and Union Ministers in Chandigarh,” he added.