AIADMK begins application distribution for LS polls

Chennai: In a decisive move gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has initiated the distribution of applications for candidates vying for the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The distribution drive, which began on Wednesday, is slated to continue until March 1.

Addressing the commencement of the application distribution, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami underscored the party’s commitment to ensuring a robust representation in the parliamentary polls. He stated that interested candidates can procure application forms for both general and reserved constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by remitting a fee of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

Palaniswami emphasised the importance of thorough completion of all sections within the application forms by aspiring candidates. It is imperative that candidates diligently furnish the requisite information before submitting their applications at the party headquarters, he added.

However, conspicuously absent from the statement was the specification of the deadline for submission of the applications, leaving aspirants and political observers awaiting further clarification on this critical aspect.