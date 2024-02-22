Farmers halt ‘Dilli Chalo’ march for two days

New Delhi: The General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said on Thursday that they have suspended their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decision will be taken accordingly.

The farmer leader condemned the Central Government’s action against the protestors through para-military forces injuring hundreds.

“We had earlier announced that our movement will be completely peaceful but if unrest came up, then we had asked all the youth to stop proceeding and the leaders themselves had decided to take it forward from there. After the talks started, the central government ran away from the talks, then we started getting inauspicious news from Khanuri. This Shubhakaran Singh, his age is 23 years, was shot in his head and three more were seriously injured, so in this kind of situation, to continue the talks. I did not think that we would be able to succeed. Looking at the entire situation, as the centre has fled,” Pandher said.

“For now, this movement is in a halt for two days. Whatever is going on, it will continue here only. After taking stock of the situation of all the disgusting things that are going on, we will take further decision keeping in mind all these things,” he said. Pandher further alleged that the security forces attacked the farmers who were moving bare hands and also destroyed their vehicles.