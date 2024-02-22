Modi to visit TN for two days

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to mark a significant milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors as he lays the foundation stone for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) second spaceport.

The new facility, to be situated at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district on 28 February,underscores the nation’s commitment to advancing its capabilities in space technology.

The decision to establish a second rocket launch pad in Tamil Nadu reflects the government’s strategic vision to bolster India’s presence in the global space arena. After thorough deliberation and extensive research, Kulasekarapatnam emerged as the prime location for the state-of-the-art rocket launch facility. Spanning 233 acres of land, the greenfield project represents an investment of Rs 950 crore and is poised to elevate India’s stature in space exploration.

With ISRO’s ambitious plans to expand its space missions, including satellite launches and interplanetary explorations, the new spaceport will play a pivotal role in accommodating the growing demands of India’s space program. While ISRO’s primary launch site remains at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, the addition of the Kulasekarapattinam facility will enhance the organization’s capabilities and flexibility in executing a diverse range of missions.

The development comes amidst PM Modi’s broader agenda to inaugurate and unveil various infrastructural projects aimed at fostering socio-economic growth in the region. As part of his visit to Thoothukudi, PM Modi will also participate in the inauguration of a railway suspension bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 550 crore, symbolising the government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and transportation infrastructure.

Furthermore, Narendra Modi will address a massive rally on February 27 in Palladam in Tiruppur district, where state BJP chief K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal’ (My Land, My People) yatra will conclude.

The BJP state chief is set to conclude his tour of all 234 assembly constituencies in the state at Palladam Assembly constituency.

“Modiji will address the meeting in which about 10 lakh cadres and members of the public are expected to participate,” Annamalai told reporters.

Expecting a massive gathering, seats would be arranged for five lakh persons, Annamalai, who has been leading the yatra since it was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in July 2023, said.

The aim of the yatra was to cover all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are announced.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding Modi’s visit, security measures have been significantly heightened in Thoothukudi and its vicinity. Central Industrial Security Forces and Coast Guards have been deployed to patrol the area round-the-clock, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all stakeholders.

As India embarks on this momentous journey towards establishing its second spaceport, Modi’s visit serves as a reminder of the nation’s unwavering resolve to harness the power of science and technology for the greater good of humanity. With the foundation stone laid, India takes yet another leap forward in its quest for excellence in space exploration, marking the beginning of a new chapter in its illustrious space odyssey.