Annamalai criticises TN govt for renaming Central schemes

Annamalai, the BJP state president, has alleged that the Tamil Nadu government is renaming and implementing Central government schemes. Speaking at a press conference, Annamalai highlighted the issue, asserting that it was raised in the Assembly, signaling dissatisfaction with the state’s approach to governance.

According to Annamalai, the recently presented state budget lacked vision and innovation, with a focus on reannouncing old projects rather than introducing new initiatives. He expressed disappointment over the alleged neglect of Coimbatore, citing the absence of allocations for critical infrastructure projects such as the metro train and libraries.

The BJP leader noted the challenges faced by Coimbatore’s railway junction due to congestion caused by a high volume of trains. He credited the introduction of the Vande Bharat train to Coimbatore to persistent advocacy efforts, hinting at the possibility of further enhancements, including the introduction of bullet trains to the city.

In addition to addressing infrastructural concerns, Annamalai condemned derogatory remarks made against a Tamil film actress, calling for swift and stringent action by law enforcement authorities. He emphasized the importance of upholding respect and dignity in public discourse.

Prior to the press conference, Annamalai, along with Union Ministers L Murugan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, undertook the ‘en mann en makkal’ padayatra in Coimbatore.