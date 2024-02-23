Trisha sues former AIADMK leader for defamation

Trisha has filed a defamation case against ex-AIADMK leader AV Raju after his derogatory statements against her. Trisha shared the statement via her social media handle on Thursday, February 22.Trisha had earlier slammed the politician on social media. She had shared a statement on X which read, “It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department (sic).”