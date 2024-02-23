Vijayadharini not quitting Congress, says Selvaperunthagai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai addressed speculations surrounding Congress MLA Vijayadharani purported departure from the party. Contrary to circulating rumors, Selvaperunthagai affirmed that Vijayadharani remains steadfast in her commitment to the Congress.Speaking to reporters, Selvaperunthagai clarified, “I spoke to her two days back. She is in Delhi to represent a sensitive case in the Supreme Court. She is a three-time MLA and has high respect for Congress and its high command.” This assertion underscores Vijayadharani’s enduring loyalty to the party and its leadership.Dispelling any notions of discord, Selvaperunthagai emphasized that there exists no rift or difference of opinion between Vijayadharani and the party leadership. He assured that Vijayadharani is expected to return within a week, reinforcing the stability and unity within the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.@@@@